‘Right Man, Wrong Time’: Kayla Nicole Speaks On Travis Kelce Relationship Ending

Kayla Nicole is never afraid to get to the nitty-gritty of her past relationships. And that also goes for her former love affair with Kansas City Chiefs NFL star Travis Kelce.

Though she recently made headlines with her veiled diss towards Kelce and his famous fiancée, Taylor Swift, when she recreated Toni Braxton’s iconic dance break from “He Wasn’t Man Enough” for Halloween, Kayla has since changed her tune. During a sit-down with Love Island’s Ace Green for her podcast, she seemingly referred to her relationship with Kelce, blaming timing and not him for their love story’s ending.

“Who knows. It could be compatibility issues,” she said. “Or it could’ve been right person, wrong time.”

The pair dated off and on for five years, starting in 2017. However, their relationship and the various narratives surrounding it really came to a head when Kelce began dating Swift. People even went so far as to say that Kayla broke things off with Kelce because he forced her to split bills 50/50, a rumor she vehemently denied.

“Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false,” Kayla said in a since-deleted tweet about the claim.

At the time, people quickly resurfaced a post by Kayla, shared in 2021, where she commented on how influencers were able to afford expensive clothes as she was “barely able to afford Zara.” Fans noted that Kelce, at the time, was signed to a $57 million NFL deal; however, Kayla also shut down those concerns saying,

“Me, my man and my $50 Zara outfit on a yacht in Tahoe sweetie. Y’all concern is beneath me.”

It seems she’s never changed her tune on the money front; however, maybe she’s ready to turn over a new leaf in her feelings post-breakup for Kelce. Sometimes, it’s really just as simple as time not being on your side when things come to an end.

In the meantime, fans have noticed that Travis has ditched his police officer adjacent style and haircut for his low-cut Caesar with the deep waves that made all the girls notice him in the beginning. Some even say it seems like his visit to the suburbs could be coming to an end. Either way, our girl Kayla seems to be doing just fine.

