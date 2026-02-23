Listen Live
A$AP Rocky Taps Nas For New Ray Ban Ad

Published on February 23, 2026

Chanel - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

A$AP Rocky stays booked and busy. Whether it’s music, movies, fashion or brand deals, Rocky keeps his hand in everything. He also has a way of giving everything a piece of his New York swag.

As the Creative Director for Ray-Ban, Rocky decided to keep it very New York with their latest ad campaign that launched this week.

The new campaign is an ode to the hip hop cult classic film Belly and Rocky could not complete the task without including Nas in the magic.

Belly moved the culture upon its release in 1998. Directed by the legendary Hype Williams, Belly is one of those movies that has made an impact for almost 3 decades. From the storytelling to the fashion, there are references to this film everywhere to this day that aren’t slowing up any time soon.

For A$AP Rocky, he used Belly to inspire the new advertisements of his Metal Collection. The collection features optical styles and sun frames with prices ranging from $202 to $249 and they definitely give a 90’s fly type of vibe. And Nas reprising his role as Sincere is really just chef’s kiss!

Check out the Ray Ban ad featuring Rocky and Nas below!

Source: Complex

