T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

T.I. wasted no time in hitting 50 Cent with another diss track titled "Right One."

Published on February 23, 2026

T.I. wasted no time in hitting 50 Cent with another diss track.

After previewing his first record, the Atlanta rapper quickly followed up with a second track titled “Right One.” He exclusively delivered the record to Hot 107.9, where Posted On The Corner with Incognito and DJ Misses surprised listeners with its debut.

DJ Misses shared her thoughts on the record during the talk break.

“If you don’t know Hip-Hop, if you don’t live Hip-Hop, rap music, trap music, stay out the conversation.”

The tension between the two rappers stems from what was initially framed as a potential Verzuz battle. T.I. has alleged that he and 50 Cent verbally agreed to the idea years ago. However, once T.I. publicly issued the challenge, he claimed 50 acted as if the conversation never happened.

“Me and this n*gga talked about this bruh. This didn’t just come out of the blue. We were moving around in LA man selling some TV shows, and I asked him what he thinks about that (Verzuz battle). He said alright cool. I told him ima jump out there first, and then you jump, and we’ll line it up. He said alright, and once I jumped out there, this n*gga wanna act like he don’t know what the f*ck going on.”

With two diss tracks now in circulation, it’s clear T.I. is taking this beef straight to the booth.

