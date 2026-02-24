Floyd Mayweather Jr Sets Sept.19th rematch vs Manny Pacquiao

Source: Eyepix Group / Getty

Eleven years after the Fight of the Century, Two of boxing’s all-time greats are getting back in the ring. Floyd Mayweather (50-0) and Manny Pacquiao (62-8-3) will rematch on Sept. 19, 2026, at The Sphere in Las Vegas in what promises to be the biggest fight of the year, streaming live globally on Netflix. Mayweather will be 49 on fight night and hasn’t competed in a sanctioned professional bout since stopping Conor McGregor in the tenth round back in 2017. His post retirement activity has been limited to exhibition matches against the likes of Logan Paul and John Gotti III. Pacquiao, 47, has at least stayed closer to competition, most recently fighting a surprisingly competitive draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July 2025. The former multi-weight world champions first met in 2015, Mayweather won by unanimous decision after 12 rounds but Pacquiao, claimed he had a shoulder injury during the match. Both fighters are expected to have nice payday.