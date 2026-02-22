WordOnTheStreet FATAL Cash App Dispute Between Brothers

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunday and a dispute over a joint cash app account has taken a turn for the worst between two brothers, one of whom is named Jawan McBride.

According to Miami-Dade court records, 21-year-old, Jawan McBride of has been charged in the death of his own brother!

Officials say the situation started with a dispute over money that the victim felt he was owed and it went from there and would end in a fatal stabbing.

The argument stemming from a shared cash app account between the two brothers back on January 21st.

Hours after the argument ended, McBride would allegedly return with an 8-inch knife and reengage the argument and stab his brother, after his brother would charge at him.

McBride would stab his brother in the wrist, bicep, and torso, killing him in the process.

The story gets even darker, as message would reportedly be discovered from McBride’s phone where he pre-meditated murdering his own brother.

Jawan’s arrest would officially take place this past Thursday, where he was charged with first degree murder