Listen Live
Close
News

#WordOnTheStreet FATAL Cash App Dispute Between Brothers

Fatal altercation erupts between siblings over Cash App funds

Published on February 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It’s #WordOnTheStreet Sunday and a dispute over a joint cash app account has taken a turn for the worst between two brothers, one of whom is named Jawan McBride.

Coronavirus breaking news
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

According to Miami-Dade court records, 21-year-old, Jawan McBride of has been charged in the death of his own brother!

Officials say the situation started with a dispute over money that the victim felt he was owed and it went from there and would end in a fatal stabbing.

The argument stemming from a shared cash app account between the two brothers back on January 21st.

CashApp
Source: General / Radio One

Related Stories

Hours after the argument ended, McBride would allegedly return with an 8-inch knife and reengage the argument and stab his brother, after his brother would charge at him.

McBride would stab his brother in the wrist, bicep, and torso, killing him in the process.

The story gets even darker, as message would reportedly be discovered from McBride’s phone where he pre-meditated murdering his own brother.

Jawan’s arrest would officially take place this past Thursday, where he was charged with first degree murder

More from Power 107.5
Trending
23 Items
Obituaries  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

8 Items
Lifestyle  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Culture Columbus: Honoring Our City’s Leaders

The Morning Hustle Assets
Entertainment  |  Written By: The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

Columbus, Ohio, USA skyline on the river at dusk.
Columbus News  |  Written By: Ladies Love Launy

Columbus to host Olympic soccer games in 2028

Celebrity  |  Written By: imannmilner

No Shade, All Tea? Fans Suspect Tyla Trolled Yung Miami Track Despite Dispute Over 'Chanel'

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close