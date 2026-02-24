Listen Live
Close
News

Rising LA Rapper Luci4 Passes Away At 23

The rapper behind the viral song “BodyPartz,” Luci4, has reportedly passed away.

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rising LA Rapper Luci4 Passes Away At 23
Source: @ogvamp1 / Instagram

Luci4, the rapper behind the viral hit “BodyPartz,” has reportedly passed away.

James Dear, also known as Luci4, was pronounced dead on February 22 at a close friend’s home in Los Angeles. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

According to TMZ, Luci4’s family stated that his wallet was empty, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding his passing. They had also reportedly warned him about the company he kept as his fame continued to grow.

On the morning of his death, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the residence and found him unresponsive. Law enforcement has been called to the scene and has confirmed the investigation is ongoing, with foul play not yet ruled out.

Luci4’s manager, Kayla G, announced his passing in an emotional message on TikTok.

“I am devastated to inform you that today, James, Luci4, axxturel has passed away. He was truly a leader, a king, a musician, and a genius. There’s nobody like him, and there will never be. We all loved him dearly, rest easy. Please allow his family and friends privacy and patience during this difficult time.”

Luci4 was best known for his viral “BodyPartz,” which gained traction on TikTok in 2020 and helped his rapidly growing fanbase.

He continued releasing music in the years that followed, including his 2025 project VAMPMANIA 3, which further solidified his presence in the underground rap scene.

His sudden passing has left fans and supporters mourning the loss of a young artist with immense potential. 

Rising LA Rapper Luci4 Passes Away At 23 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
8 Items
Lifestyle  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Culture Columbus: Honoring Our City’s Leaders

Columbus, Ohio, USA skyline on the river at dusk.
Columbus News  |  Written By: Ladies Love Launy

Columbus to host Olympic soccer games in 2028

The Morning Hustle Assets
Entertainment  |  Written By: The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

Who's The One Comedian Search Thumbnail
24 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Power 107.5 & Magic 95.5’s “Who’s The One” Comedian Search [PHOTOS]

NCAA FOOTBALL: JAN 01 College Football Playoff Semifinal - Allstate Sugar Bowl
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Former Ohio State Standout Arrested, Charged With Murder

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close