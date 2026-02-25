Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 25, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” delivering the stories that matter most to our community. From critical voting rights legislation and vehicle safety alerts to an inspiring story of civic duty and a heartbreaking call to action for a missing child, here is a breakdown of what we need to know.

Here is a breakdown of the headlines making waves right now.

Voting Access Under Threat: The SAVE Act Debate

his week, the U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote on the SAVE Act, a controversial bill that would mandate in-person proof of citizenship to register for federal elections, including the 2026 midterms. While proponents argue for election integrity, opponents raise serious concerns about the barriers it would create. The legislation faces a significant hurdle, as it is unlikely to secure the votes needed to overcome a Democratic filibuster. For many in our community, this bill represents a direct threat to voting access, potentially disenfranchising mail-in voters and other groups who already face challenges in reaching the polls. This legislative battle highlights the ongoing fight to protect and preserve the voting rights our ancestors fought so hard to win.ation.