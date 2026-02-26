Listen Live
Trader Joe’s ranked No. 1 for customer satisfaction

America’s favorite grocery store has changed, according to a new survey of shoppers across the country.

Published on February 26, 2026

According to American customer satisfaction, Trader Joe’s was ranked the top grocery store in the United States for customer satisfaction, knocking out Publix from its reigning top spot. The ranking is based on a nationwide survey of about 31,000 shoppers conducted throughout 2025. Customers rated major supermarket chains on a scale of zero to 100 based on their most recent shopping experiences.Trader Joe’s earned the highest score in the report with an 86, rising 2% from last year and taking the top spot after tying for first place in 2025 with Publix. Publix scored an 84 this year coming in 2nd place. Researchers say stores earn high marks by consistently delivering on key parts of the shopping experience including product quality, checkout speed, store hours and convenience.

The highest scores

Trader Joe’s: 86

Publix: 84

H-E-B: 83

Sam’s Club: 82

Aldi: 81

Costco: 81

Whole Foods: 81

The lowest scores.

  • Walmart received a score of 75.
  • Albertsons scored 74.
  • Giant Eagle ranked last in the report with a 73.

