Slauson and Crenshaw intersection to be renamed ‘Nipsey Hussle Square’

The event will mark the official unveiling of Nipsey Hussle Square, commemorating the rapper’s influence, entrepreneurial spirit and deep connection to the community. The site holds deep significance, as the plaza remains family-owned and serves as the home of the Neighborhood Nip Foundation. Guests will include Blacc Sam, Nipsey Hussle’s brother and CEO of The Marathon brand, and Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, council member Heather Hutt and California State Assembly member Isaac Bryan.

The sign ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.