Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

T.I.’s engineer is definitely clocking overtime, as he dropped yet another diss track aimed at 50 Cent.

February 26, 2026

Alright, TIP, we get it.

Taking a page out of fellow ATLien Latto’s playbook, “get in the booth, b*tch,” TIP did just that. This time, he used an unflattering photo of Fif from when the Queens rapper dropped 60 pounds for his role in the 2011 film All Things Fall Apart.

The dramatic weight loss left 50 Cent nearly unrecognizable, and the image has followed him ever since. TIP shared his third diss online with the caption:

“Msg to the Dildo Dealer: I don’t make memes I MAKE MUSIC!!!! IDGAF what you erase…You keep posting = it’s problems!!!! #WhatBully.”

The “Dildo Dealer” jab appears to reference an alleged photo resurfaced by TIP’s son, King, which shows 50 Cent holding sex toys. In his post, King took aim at the In Da Club rapper, writing:

“Curtis the Johnson Juggler DIS DA MAGIC STICK YOU TALKING BOUT? I just know dis tuff & buff a** n*gga ain’t outchea in the general public gripping dix in real life.”

King followed up with another post alleging that 50 Cent cooperated with police after the death of associate Lodi Mack:

“I got 21 questions but just answert his one, who was Lodi Mack, y’all know? Whoever he was, after he died that’s when freaky cent started to fear for his life and….well it’s up there. Is this who called my pops a rat with NO BLACK & WHITE WELL HERE’S YOUR’S SIR!”

As of now, 50 Cent has not responded directly to any of TIP’s diss tracks, instead choosing to continue trolling online, a lane he’s long mastered.

Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent was originally published on hiphopwired.com

