Toy Story 5 Is On The Way!!

The Toy Story franchise has always been one of the biggest Disney/Pixar creations. Now, 31 years after the original release, the beloved film is making another grand debut.

The trailer for the next installment of the franchise, Toy Story 5 has officially been released!!

The trailer shows the film addressing a real issue in our society. Kids and technology taking away from children playing in the way they used to, outside and with their OG toys. We are deep into the era of tech babies and it’s so important to prioritize limiting screen time and allowing children to play and explore!

Many longtime fans of the Toy Story franchise have also come out to express their thoughts on the fact that Woody is portrayed as an aging toy and is balding. Woody reunites with his old friends to save young Bonnie from “Lilypad” — a frog-shaped tablet that disrupts Bonnie’s life with screentime distraction.

The balding detail is a fun way to remind us of the three-decade run Toy Story is on and highlights the film’s old-school vs. new-school storyline.

I am excited to see this new addition to the Toy Story family. My millennial heart forever loves Woody, Buzz and the entire crew. Toy Story 5 will premiere in U.S. theaters on June 19th!

