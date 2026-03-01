Deon Cole's jokes about Nicki Minaj and the BAFTA incident sparked controversy and mixed reactions.

Salt-N-Pepa were inducted into the NAACP Hall of Fame, honoring their pioneering contributions to rap.

Viola Davis' powerful acceptance speech about Black pride and the true heroes in our lives.

The 57th annual NAACP Image Awards aired last night, placing a spotlight on the brightest stars in Black Hollywood. Our favorite Black entertainers were honored at the illustrious ceremony where artists like Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo received standing ovations. The event kicked off with the red carpet with celebs like Teyana Taylor, Chloe Bailey, Keke Palmer and Viola Davis serving 10 out of 10 looks.

Ryan Coogler and ‘Sinners’ received the praise it deserves. And host Deon Cole gave us all something to talk about with his polarizing jokes on Nicki Minaj and the n-word incident at the BAFTAs. Viola Davis, recipient of the Chairman’s Award, delivered a rousing acceptance speech. And Salt-N-Pepa were celebrated for their contributions to the culture.

Keep scrolling to see the top NAACP Image Award moments we’re still talking about.

Deon Cole’s Polarizing Jokes

Funnyman Deon Cole kept the laughs flowing but not everyone was thrilled with his punchlines about Nicki Minaj. During his opening monologue, the ‘Harder They Fall’ actor said a prayer for Minaj, saying “she’s “been going through a lot lately” and “hasn’t been herself.” Then suggested whatever is causing her to be a Trump supported is “in her a**” and is “affecting her brain.” The controversy didn’t stop there, some took offense to his joke about the BAFTA incident with Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, “Lord, before we go, if there are any white men out here in the audience with Tourette’s, I advise you to tell them they better read the room tonight, Lord. It might not go the way they thinketh. Whatever medicine they’re on, they better double up on it, Lord. It garnered mixed reactions and headlines today.

Salt N’ Pepa Honored

Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella were inducted into the NAACP Hall Of Fame, presented by longtime friend and fan MC Lyte. The trio accepted the honor in fabulous black looks, while reminding us all that Black don’t crack. The trailblazing group, dubbed the first ladies of rap, left us with some strong words as they did what they do best, spit a rhyme that spoke to the current times.

Viola Davis Acceptance Speech

Viola Davis is more than an actress, she is a prolific speaker whose words send rumbles through your body. Davis was presented the prestigious Chairman’s Award and used her words to spark Black pride. She praised the true heroes of society. “A standout line from her speech was, ‘Our crown has already been bought and paid for,” she said. “All we have to do is wear it.”



Michael B. Jordan Dedicates His Award To Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan dedicated his “Entertainer of the Year” award award to his late friend Chadwick Boseman. The two grew close while filming Black Panther, and MBJ has often said how his presence never leaves him.

Also during his acceptance speech, he thanked the Image Awards for being a safe space for him growing up. “You all truly don’t grasp how much this means to me, being here. I used to come here as a child, around 15 years old, sneaking in through the back as best as I could.”

He continued, “This is a space where I always felt uplifted, always felt like I was being honored and nurtured. You encouraged me to keep pushing forward because I felt acknowledged here, I felt at ease, I felt the affection. That’s why I cherish being here, and I adore you all so much. And I was reflecting on what being a lead actor signifies to me, and, honestly, I must dedicate this award to Chadwick Boseman.”

He ended the inspiring speech with, “I take pride in being Black. I love you all.”

