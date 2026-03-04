Swizz Beatz Facing $5.7 Million IRS Crisis: Is he in Real Financial Trouble?

Source: Sam Barnes / Getty

Grammy winning producer Swizz Beatz reportedly found himself back in the crosshairs of the IRS facing an alleged $5.7 Million in unpaid federal taxes. according to recent financial records and reports from the New York Post. The most recent blow came in January 2026, when a tax lien of approximately $1.24 million was filed for unpaid income taxes from 2024. This latest filing adds to a significant backlog of debt, which includes roughly $4.48 million in outstanding liens from 2022 and 2023.

While Swizz Beatz’s legal team and business manager, Jeffrey Feinman, have characterized the situation as “old news” and noted that certain amounts remain under dispute, the filings grant the IRS a legal claim over his assets until the balance is settled. Notably, the debt is tied exclusively to Dean’s individual filings… his wife Alicia Keys, is not named in any of the paperwork. Despite these financial hurdles, the producer is valued at an estimated $150 million and remains active in the industry recently expanding his VERZUZ platform and continuing his work in the arts.