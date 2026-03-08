Listen Live
Track the Top 10 New Tracks of the Week With Sir Da Yung OG

#WOTS POWER 107 & DRIVE TOP 10 TRACKS ONLINE! MARCH ’26 WEEK TWO

Published on March 8, 2026

  • Weekly online music countdown showcases hottest new tracks across genres.
  • Tracks must maintain radio airplay for 2+ months to be eligible.
  • Countdown features both new and classic hits, keeping listeners engaged.

SIR DA YUNG OG BRINGS YOU THE TOP 10 MOST FIRE NEW TRACKS EVERY SUNDAY WITH THE POWER 107 & DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE!

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. Power 1075‘s Resident YN, Sir Da Yung OG is LIVE on your radio right now…but he’s also live on the website bringing you the most-anticipated weekly online countdown. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility.

ONE MusicFest
Source: Alive Coverage / Alive Coverage

On this list, I look at the most popular new tracks this week and with Spring kicking it into full gear slowly by surely, it’s time to give you the hottest heat in the streets!

EIF Women's Cancer Research Fund's 16th Annual 'An Unforgettable Evening' Presented By Saks Fifth Avenue - Inside
Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! Hip Hop and R&B legends Bow Wow and Omarion brings you a banger you haven’t heard in a long time as one of our gold records!

Hint: It’s a banger from the “Face Off” era.

Here’s this week’s list, and as you explore each track, notice how the rhythm and vibe bring something new to the countdown.

10. SEXYY REDD FT KEY GLOCK – HANG WIT A BADDIE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: BABY KEEM – CA$INO

9. TKANDZ FT LIL BABY – NOW OR NEVER II

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: DOMANI FT JACQUEES, K CAMP, DC YOUNG FLY, AND SEDDY HENDRIX – FOREVER LASTING PT 2

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC – PLAYAZ CIRCLE FT LIL WAYNE – DUFFLE BAG BOY

8. DOECHII FT SZA – GIRL GET UP

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: JAYDON – FLAMED UP

7. J COLE – WHO TF IZ U

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : THE-DREAM – FALSETTO

6. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – DEAD TO ME

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : BOW WOW X OMARION – GIRLFRIEND

5. DON TOLIVER – ATM

4.DESSI DIOR FT BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – TELL ME NOW

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN THROWBACK : FREDO BANG – MY BODY

3. LIL BABY FT PLAYBOI CARTI, SKOOLY – LET’S DO IT

2. BRUNO MARS – RISK IT ALL

1 LIL UZI VERT – WHAT YOU SAYING

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts. Don’t miss any updates, it’s crucial to keep track of the records on the playlist.

