Beyoncé's F1 Lap With Lewis Hamilton Hits Netflix Series

Last November , Beyoncé visited the Formula 1 Grand Prix’s tour event in Las Vegas, Nevada and her “hot lap” with Sir Lewis Hamilton was one of the highlights. Fans will now get to see the multiple Grammy Award-winner’s experience in full in an episode of a Netflix series .

The latest season of Formula 1: Drive To Survive shows Beyoncé and her husband, Hip-Hop icon Jay-Z visiting the track in the season’s eighth episode entitled, “What Happens In Vegas.” The star stepped on the scene in a form-fitting Louis Vuitton racing suit with racing patches, one of several outfits she sported for the occasion which included a sleek red bodysuit as an homage to Hamilton’s team, Scuderia Ferrari.

Later on in her cameo, the seven-time champion Hamilton is seen prepping her to go along for a passenger lap with Jay-Z around the circuit in his Ferrari SF-25, remarking, “This should be fun.” Beyoncé replies, “Take it easy on me.”

The Cowboy Carter star had a blast, sharing video reels on her Instagram account showing photos and footage from the experience. “I’m sweating. My heart is beating. I went 200 (mph)! I saw Vegas from a different point of view, like I need to get a car. I might start racing now,” she said at one point.

Beyoncé later showed love to Hamilton in another post from her time at the event, writing in the caption: “Love and gratitude to the best to ever do it! Lewis Hamilton #44!”