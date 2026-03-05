The Trump Administration Threw Kristi Noem Under The Bus

Source: MANDEL NGAN,DREW ANGERER / Getty

Welp, it happened — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will be DHS secretary no more, as President Donald Trump announced Thursday that she is to be replaced by a MAGA-friendly Oklahoma Republican, while Noem is busted down to some department Trump probably made up on the spot, or whatever.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026,” Trump wrote. “The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland.’”

Noem’s transition into a new department Trump just conveniently revealed the existence of comes after she spent Tuesday and Wednesday in congressional hearings getting verbally beat over the head by lawmakers in both parties and both chambers of Congress over a range of issues, including alleged mishandling of DHS funds, an alleged affair, and, most notably, her office’s deplorable handling of Trump’s immigration crackdown, especially in Minnesota, where Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino had previously been relieved of his duties due to the chaos caused by federal agents and the lies the administration told to cover it up.

And see, that’s the rub.

Far be it from me to defend Noem at all, but a major reason she has been skating on thin ice (pun absolutely intended) for the last few months, is that she engaged in a smear campaign against Minneapolis ICE shooting victims Renee Nicole Good, who Noem called a “domestic terrorist” without evidence, and Alex Pretti, who Noem also accused of domestic terrorism, claiming he “impeded the law enforcement officers and attacked them,” and brandished a gun with the intent to “inflict harm,” ignoring the video footage that proves none of that is true.

The problem is that every other prominent member of the Trump administration, including Trump himself, engaged in the same propaganda.

Bovino claimed Pretti “assaulted federal officers” and “wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called Pretti a “domestic terrorist” and an “assassin” who “tried to murder federal agents” in a tweet that was re-tweeted by Vice President JD Vance, who previously claimed Good “aimed her car at a law enforcement officer,” and was part of a “left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job,” despite having no evidence she was part of any network.

Trump himself told the New York Times that Good “behaved horribly,” falsely claiming “she ran him over,” before specifying that “she didn’t try to run him over; he ran him over,” which, once again, video footage disputes.

All I’m saying is if Noem and Bovino got the boot over the federal government getting panned as a propaganda machine that routinely blames victims for the violent and deadly actions of its agents, then there’s an entire swamp of deeply corrupt liars that needs to be drained.

Noem is still a loyal sycophant, though, as she is responding to being thrown all the way under the MAGA bus by thanking the president for her new, probably made up position, and continuing to bolster the administration’s claims of success in ints mass deportation agenda, saying, “We delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., we have located 145,000 children.”

That last part appears to be a reference to the administration’s claim that it found thousands of children, only for fact-checkers to clarify that these weren’t children reported as lost or missing, but children who either failed to appear for their immigration hearings or didn’t receive a notice to appear in court.

Noem’s willingness to uphold the administration’s lies after being sold down the river by the same administration is what many in my community affectionately refer to as “sucka sh-t.”

Anyway, in Trump’s statement, the president went on to remind us that loyalty, not experience and competence, is what gets a politician a ticket on the Trump train by laying out how pro-MAGA his new pick to lead DHS is, as well as how much winning he has done with Oklahoma voters — because, you know — that’s somehow relevant in an announcement about who will be leading the office that secures the homeland.

“Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024! A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter,” Trump wrote.

*sigh*

Playing musical chairs with officials and Cabinet members every time the Trump administration runs into a self-inflicted PR nightmare won’t change the fact that it’s still the same old, raggedy, Constitution-defying administration.

If only we could fire them all.

