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The Beauties At Bossip's Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon

The Beauties At Bossip's Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon

Media and entertainment industry movers and shakers gathered for Bossip's invite-only Off Script luncheon at American Beauty in the Grove, LA.

Published on March 13, 2026

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  • The event curated a diverse group of Black movers and shakers in entertainment, including actors, executives, and influencers.
  • Guests enjoyed good food, music, and conversation in a thoughtfully designed setting that provided a respite from the busy Oscars week.
  • The goal was to create a space where Hollywood creatives could connect and recharge, away from the pressures of the industry.
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Bossip Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon Photographer: Adam Simms @SimmsCity
Source: Adam Simms @SimmsCity

The stars aligned at American Beauty, in LA’s The Grove, for a midday event that celebrated Black women in the industry ahead of the Oscars. Bossip’s inaugural Off Script luncheon was a safe space for movers and shakers in the industry, influencers, actors, and editors.

Hosted by Bossip’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, the lunch celebrated Black beauty and excellence with a toast of sunlight against a melanated backdrop. Guests enjoyed good eats, easy conversation and music by the sounds of of a DJ. The beautiful Christin Marie Studios contributed jewelry to gift bags and guests sipped Cashmere Luxe cognac for a communal toast.

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

According to Canada, the room was carefully curated with the help of the iOne team Cliché Wynter-Mayo, Krystal Holmes, and Alexis Felder.” Leveraging their “personal contacts, connections and detective skills they were able to get the “right people in that room.”

“We wanted Off Script to feel thoughtful and relaxing yet fun during a very busy week in Hollywood,” she explained. “We were inspired by the idea that people need a respite from the busy and a chance to simply enjoy. Seeing people laugh, have genuine conversations, and get great photos was incredibly rewarding, and I couldn’t be happier about the success of the event. The goal is to continue creating spaces where Hollywood creatives can turn off their brains, be present, and connect off script, even if it’s just for lunch.”

Among the notable attendees were Ryan Michelle Bathe, DeVon Franklin, Crystle Stewart, Taylor Polidore Williams, Bevy Smith, and Torrei Hart who joined executives and entertainment insiders for the afternoon event.

Keep scrolling for the melanated beauties and gents at Bossip’s Off Script Pre-Oscars lunch.

Taylor Polidore

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Ryan Michelle Bathe

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Torrei Hart

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

DeVon Franklin

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Nina Parker

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Bevy Smith

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Crystal Stewart

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Kyle Anfernee

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Go Go Marrow

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Rodney Rikai

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Danielle Young and Danielle Canada

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Cliché Wynter-Mayo

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Christin Marie

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Krystal Holmes

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Arianna Drummond

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Gia Peppers

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

James Ward

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Dani Canada

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Shamika Sanders

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Brande Victorian

Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Bossip Presents Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

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The Beauties At Bossip's Off Script Pre-Oscars Luncheon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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