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Snoop Dogg Denied Weed Trademark

Snoop Dogg was trying to make more history but a big roadblock may have stopped it. See why the Feds said NO.

Published on March 14, 2026

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Uncle Snoop took a rare “L” recently. Hip Hop Legend Snoop Dogg’s quest to federally secure his most iconic catchphrase has hit a significant legal roadblock. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued a final refusal for the trademark application of “Smoke Weed Everyday,” which was filed back in 2024 by the rapper’s intellectual property entity, Dr. ETC Holdco, LLC.

The agency rejected the bid on two primary grounds: first, that the phrase has become an ubiquitous “informational message” within cannabis culture rather than a unique brand identifier; and second, that federal law still prohibits the registration of trademarks for controlled substances like marijuana.

While the USPTO has tentatively approved the acronym version, “S.W.E.D.,” for use in his retail dispensaries, the full slogan remains in the public domain, leaving the Snoop unable to block others from slapping his label’s famous lyric onto T-shirts and novelty merchandise nationwide.

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