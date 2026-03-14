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2 Chainz Hits NYT Best Seller List: From Trap to Top Author

From College Park to the Best Seller list! 2 Chainz’s new memoir debuts as a New York Times hit. Discover how he's is rewriting the hip-hop playbook.

Published on March 14, 2026

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Shout out to 2 Chainz who just reminded the world that his hustle has no ceiling! The ATL legend officially leveled up from chart topping trap icon to New York Times Best Selling Author with his powerful new memoir called, “The Voice In My Head Is God”. The memoir debuted at No. 10 on the Hardcover Nonfiction list this month.

Tity Boi is proving that the same “irrational self-belief” that took him from Duffle Bag Boy to Grammy winner is now conquering the literary world. Released under Black Privilege Publishing, the book isn’t just a trip down memory lane it’s a raw, spiritual blueprint about trusting your intuition and finding purpose beyond the trap.

Seeing an Atlanta heavyweight transition so effortlessly from “witty punchlines” to “profound pages” is a massive win for the culture showing the next generation that you can be a businessman, a philosopher, and still the flyest in the room. Check out his reaction after finding out the news below.

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