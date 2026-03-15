WOTS POWER 107 & DRIVE TOP 10 TRACKS ONLINE! MARCH ’26 WEEK THREE

Weekly countdown features top new urban tracks, with some staying and others going.

Showcases a 'Hidden Gem' throwback song and golden classics from legends like Usher.

Encourages listener engagement and donations to support St. Jude children's hospital.

SIR DA YUNG OG BRINGS YOU THE TOP 10 MOST FIRE NEW TRACKS EVERY SUNDAY WITH THE POWER 107 & DRIVE: TOP 10 ONLINE!

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and time for the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. Power 1075‘s Resident YN, Sir Da Yung OG is LIVE on your radio right now as part of our Urban Cares for St. Jude Radiothon! Text ‘MAGIC’ to 785-833 and pledge just $19 a month to help us give hope to kids and their families. Your donation, your pledge goes a LONG way!!

This week, I added a new feature that is entitled “Hidden Gem.” This piece will feature a throwback song that was somewhat hot when it was out…but is super slept on now. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Every track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 2 months will lose eligibility.

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

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On this list, I look at the most popular new tracks this week and with Spring kicking it into full gear slowly by surely, it’s time to give you the hottest heat in the streets!

Source: Local: A Boogie New Heat For Your Playlist_February 2020 / CS

Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks will go. In tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, we focus on the tracks that’s rising to the top. Keeping track of those songs is key! Hip Hop and R&B legends Bow Wow and Omarion brings you a banger you haven’t heard in a long time as one of our gold records!

Source: Rickey Smiley Morning Show / Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Here’s this week’s list, and as you explore each track, notice how the rhythm and vibe bring something new to the countdown.

10. BABY KEEM – CA$INO

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: TY DOLLA $IGN FT LEON THOMAS – MISS U 2

9. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – DEAD TO ME

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC – USHER FT will.I.am – OMG

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: JAMARI – BABY, I’M IN LUV

8. DON TOLIVER – E85

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: BOSSMAN DLOW – MOTION PARTY

7. JAYDON – FLAMED UP

6. DESSI DIOR FT BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – TELL ME NOW

5. BRUNO MARS – RISK IT ALL

4.DABABY – POP THAT THANG

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN THROWBACK : MIKEWILLMADEIT AND NBA YOUNGBOY FT NICKI MINAJ – WHAT THAT SPEED BOUT?

HIDDEN GEM/REMEMBER THIS SONG? : DRAKEO THE RULER FT DRAKE – TALK TO ME

3. LIL BABY FT PLAYBOI CARTI, SKOOLY – LET’S DO IT

2. DON TOLIVER – BODY

1 SEXYY REDD FT KEY GLOCK – HANG WIT A BADDIE

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts. Don’t miss any updates, it’s crucial to keep track of the records on the playlist.