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Michael B Jordan wins Oscar for Sinners

He did it! On an already historic night for the movie Sinners, Michael B Jordan makes history.

Published on March 15, 2026

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98th Oscars - Show
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

What an absolutely legendary night for Michael B. Jordan! In a historic and well deserved win at the 2026 Academy Awards. He took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his breathtaking dual performance as identical twins Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. After years of delivering powerhouse performances in films like Fruitvale Station and Creed, this win marks a triumphant “full circle” moment for the 39 year old actor and his long time collaborator, Coogler.

Beyond the individual win… Jordan has officially etched his name into the history books as the sixth Black man to win this prestigious category, joining icons in which he shouted out like Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington and even a Will Smith shout out. The energy in the Dolby Theatre was electric as he accepted the statue, cementing his status as one of the greatest talents of his generation. Check out how loud the theater got when they heard his name below.

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