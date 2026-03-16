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Ryan Coogler's Braids + More Unforgettable Hair Moments At The Oscars

Ryan Coogler's Braids + More Unforgettable Hair Moments At The Oscars

Give Ryan Coogler's hair braider an award for the way she laced his hair for the 2026 Oscars!

Published on March 16, 2026

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And the Oscar for best braids goes to, Ryan Coogler’s hair braider. The Sinners director has been rocking cornrows all award season but he saved his best braided hairstyle for last. Ryan Coogler’s braids took on a life all their own when hit up to the Oscar level with a guitar and treble clef intricately woven to his scalp. His hair is a physical personification of his Cali roots.

Coogler took home Best Original Screenplay at the 2026 Oscars, last night, and he was among a handful of other Black celebs who rocked head-turning hairstyles on the carpet.

Chase Infiniti’s Boho Braids

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Chase Infiniti wore boho braids to complete her whimsical Louis Vuitton gown that reportedly took over 750 hours to make. Styled by Wayman + Micah, her flowing hair was the cherry on top to a perfect look for her first Oscar’s red carpet.

Wunmi Mosaku’s Structured Do

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Natural hair was having a moment on the Oscars’ carpet. From braids to updos, Wunmi Mosaku’s carefully constructed crown was a vision. The Sinners actress looked radiant in an emerald green gown by Louis Vuitton.

Law Roach Goes Short

98th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Penske Media / Getty

Law Roach was serving Ken Doll realness at the Oscars in a pixie cut wig that had him looking like a boy toy. The beloved image architect graced the carpet with his latest muse Ryan Destiny and forever muse Zendaya.

Teyana Taylor‘s Powerful Pixie

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Speaking of pixie cuts, Teyana Taylor rocked a pixie for the majority of award season and broke out the Marcel iron for the Oscars as well. Combined with her feathery black and white Chanel gown, she looked flawless!

Ryan Coogler's Braids + More Unforgettable Hair Moments At The Oscars was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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