JAŸ-Z Announces Two Historic Album Anniversary Concerts

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In a monumental move for hip hop history, JAY-Z and Roc Nation have officially announced two back to back performances at Yankee Stadium this summer to celebrate the legacies of his most definitive works. Dubbed “JAY-Z 30″and “JAY-Z 25”.

The events will take place on Friday, July 10th, and Saturday, July 11th, 2026. The first night honors the 30th anniversary of his 1996 debut masterpiece, Reasonable Doubt, while the second night pivots to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his 2001 classic, The Blueprint. This announcement follows a series of subtle “breadcrumbs” from the Hip hop mogul, including the return of the umlaut to his name styling it as JAŸ- and the launch of a dedicated commemorative website, jayz30.com.

These shows are part of a broader “JAŸ-Z summer” that kicks off with him headlining the Roots Picnic in Philly on May 30th. For fans, these performances represent a rare opportunity to see the 25 time Grammy winner revisit the foundational pillars of his career on one of the world’s most iconic stages.