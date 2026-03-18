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Mystikal Avoids Life Sentence With Rape Plea Deal

Rapper Mystikal has pleaded guilty to third degree rape avoiding a potential life sentence. Still faces up to 20 years.

Published on March 18, 2026

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In a significant legal turn, New Orleans rapper Mystikal (born Michael Lawrence Tyler) pleaded guilty to third degree rape on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. The plea entered in an Ascension Parish courtroom comes from a July 2022 incident where a woman accused the rapper of beating, choking and raping her at his home near Baton Rouge.

 As part of a plea deal that reduced his charges from more severe offenses including first degree rape, which carries a mandatory life sentence. Mystikal now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. This conviction adds to a long history of legal issues for the Grammy nominated artist who previously served six years for a 2003 sexual battery conviction and remains a registered sex offender. A sentencing hearing to determine the length of his prison term is tentatively scheduled for June 2026.

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