Ohio Marijuana restrictions take effect this Friday

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New restrictions on adult use marijuana in ohio take effect Friday after a group seeking block them failed to gather enough valid signatures to place repeal measure on the November ballot. The deadline to submit signatures was Thursday. The new restrictions include a ban on smoking marijuana in public paces, new limits on potency of legal marijuana products, and a possessing marijuana grown outside ohio.

No public consumption

*Smoking on your car is illegal

*Bringing legally purchase cannabis from Michigan back to ohio is illegal

*Social equity program is gone

*Hemp products is banned

*Fines and criminal penalties for possession and consumption