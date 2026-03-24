Nia Long Files Restraining Order Against Stalker

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Nia Long feels like that long distance fabulous auntie that moved to LA to live out her dreams and never looked back. Her career has spanned over decades, cementing her place in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the lifestyle of the rich and famous isn’t always all it’s cracked up to be. Recently, Nia has been forced to file a restraining order against a woman who has been stalking her and believes they are romantically involved!

As if that isn’t crazy enough, the woman identified as, Carrie McDonald continues to show up to Nia’s home in Los Angeles. Today Nia decided to take matters in her own hands and filed for a temporary restraining order, stating that the situation has been on going and is now raising safety concerns.

This move is smart, especially with the recent headlines about Rihanna and a woman invading her privacy, showing up at her LA home and even firing shots at the house. It’s clear Nia is taking the right steps to protect herself.

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In the court documents, Nia says she does not know McDonald and has been dealing with her harassing behavior for over two years. She has sent several items to the home including unwanted cards, flowers, and gifts, on top of popping up herself.

Over the weekend, McDonald appeared to on her doorstep and even rang the doorbell. Police arrived and arrested her. And that is just another pop-up visit that’s been added to the list of incidents that have occurred over the years.

Nia has filed requesting the court-ordered protection for herself, her two children, and her mother. Allegedly, a judge denied the temporary restraining order and has scheduled a hearing in April to further review the matter. At that time it will be determined if a longer-term restraining order will be granted based on the claims and the evidence.

We will follow up with this story as more details develop.

Source: Hollywood Unlocked