Ex-Buckeye Marcus Williamson Pleads Guilty to 9 Robberies

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Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson is facing up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty on March 23, 2026, to nine counts of robbery. The 27 year old Westerville native admitted to a series of bank heists that took place across the Columbus area between March and April 2024. According to court records, Williamson’s pattern involved entering banks wearing a mask and latex gloves, then handing tellers a note demanding cash in specific denominations while claiming he was armed. Although he did not use a weapon during the spree, he successfully made off with approximately $22,000. His arrest occurred on April 24, 2024, after Columbus police who had placed a GPS tracking device on his Jeep apprehended him immediately following his final robbery at a First Merchant’s Bank on North High Street.

Williamson played five seasons for the Buckeyes (2017–2021) and was a key contributor to four consecutive Big Ten championships. A former four star recruit out of IMG Academy, he appeared in 46 games and was recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten honoree during his time in Columbus. However, his post-football life has been marked by legal turmoil… in addition to this federal case, he was previously arrested in Tennessee in 2022 on separate charges.

Williamson is currently scheduled for sentencing on June 25, 2026, where a judge will determine his fate, with options ranging from probation to four decades behind bars.