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NASA Moon Return: Victor Glover Makes History in April Launch

NASA returns to the moon in April with a historic, diverse crew.

Published on March 30, 2026

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NASA Prepares For Artemis II Moon Mission
Source: NASA / Getty

More than 50 years after the legendary 1969 Apollo 11 mission when Ohio’s own Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first stepped into the lunar dust NASA is finally heading back with the historic Artemnis II launch scheduled for April 1, 2026.

While the 1960s were defined by “flags and footprints” powered by computers with less processing power than a modern toaster, this mission represents a high tech revolution.

Pilot Victor Glover is set to make history as the first person of color to leave low Earth orbit, flying aboard the Orion spacecraft.

US-SPACE-ARTEMIS-NASA-PRE-LAUNCH
Source: MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO / Getty

Unlike the grainy, black & white broadcasts of the past, Artemis II will utilize laser based communications to beam back 4K high definition video in real time. This mission is not just a trip down memory lane… it’s a stress test for the most powerful rocket ever built, the Space Launch System (SLS), as humanity prepares to establish a permanent lunar base and eventually reach for Mars.

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