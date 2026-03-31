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XXXTentacion Update: One Killer Released After Plea Deal

One of the men involved in XXXTentacion's murder has been released from prison. Find out why.

Published on March 31, 2026

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Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

While the main perpetrators in the 2018 murder of Jahseh Onfroy, known globally as XXXTentacion, remain behind bars for life… one man involved in the tragic event has regained his freedom. 

Robert Allen, the fourth defendant in the case was released from prison. He had a significant reduction in his sentence. Unlike his co-defendants, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome, who were all handed life sentences without the possibility of parole, Allen secured a plea deal by testifying as a star witness for the prosecution.

Originally facing a first degree murder charge, Allen pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second degree murder and armed robbery. While his release has sparked intense debate among the late rapper’s fanbase, Allen remains under strict probation for the next 20 years.

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