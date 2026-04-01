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Songs You Didn’t Know Pharrell Williams Produced

15 Songs You Didn’t Know Pharrell Williams Produced

beyond the obvious hits, here are 15 songs you might not have realized Pharrell had a hand in.

Published on April 1, 2026

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  • Pharrell quietly produced major hits across genres, from Britney Spears to Kendrick Lamar.
  • His signature sound and minimalist style defined the eras of artists like Justin Timberlake and Snoop Dogg.
  • Pharrell's versatility allowed him to create timeless classics and chart-topping anthems throughout his illustrious career.
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Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

15 Songs You Didn’t Know Pharrell Williams Produced

When it comes to shaping the sound of modern music, few names carry as much weight as Pharrell Williams.

Whether he’s producing as part of The Neptunes or creating solo, Pharrell has quietly been behind some of the biggest hits across hip hop, R&B, and pop.

But beyond the obvious hits, here are 15 songs you might not have realized Pharrell had a hand in.

1. “I’m a Slave 4 U” – Britney Spears

Pharrell helped craft this bold, stripped down pop sound that marked a major shift in Britney’s career.

2. “Hot in Herre” – Nelly

One of the biggest party records ever, produced by The Neptunes with Pharrell’s signature bounce all over it.

3. “Milkshake” – Kelis

Yep… Pharrell was behind that beat. Minimal, catchy, and instantly iconic.

4. “Drop It Like It’s Hot” – Snoop Dogg

That clicking beat? Pure Pharrell. This track became one of Snoop’s biggest hits ever.

5. “Rock Your Body” – Justin Timberlake

Pharrell brought a smooth, retro feel that helped define Justin’s early solo sound.

6. “Frontin’” – Pharrell Williams feat. Jay-Z

A Pharrell classic that blends his production style with his own artistry.

7. “Beautiful” – Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell Williams

A laid back, melodic hit that showed Pharrell’s versatility.

8. “Blurred Lines” – Robin Thicke feat. T.I.

Controversial or not, this song dominated charts worldwide and carried Pharrell’s unmistakable groove.

9. “Alright” – Kendrick Lamar

A powerful anthem produced by Pharrell that became a cultural rallying cry.

10. “Money Maker” – Ludacris feat. Pharrell Williams

A club hit with Pharrell’s signature bounce and minimalist production.

11. “WTF (Where They From)” – Missy Elliott

Pharrell helped bring Missy back with a futuristic, high energy sound.

12. “Stir Fry” – Migos

Pharrell produced this standout track, showing he could still dominate in a new era of rap.

13. “Happy” – Pharrell Williams

One of the biggest songs of the 2010s, fully produced and performed by Pharrell.

14. “Excuse Me Miss” – Jay-Z

A smooth, classy record that showed Pharrell’s ability to create timeless vibes.

15. “Rump Shaker” – Wreckx-N-Effect

A deep cut fact: Pharrell actually contributed to this early 90s hit before he became a household name.


Pharrell isn’t just a producer, he’s a sonic architect. From early hits with The Neptunes to modern classics, his influence stretches across generations, genres, and global charts.And the crazy part? This list doesn’t even scratch the surface.

RELATED: Quavo Announces New Album Executive Produced by Pharrell



15 Songs You Didn’t Know Pharrell Williams Produced was originally published on hot1009.com

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