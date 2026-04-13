Viral Moments of Jamie Foxx Jamming to This Song
Jamie Foxx's Fave Song? Viral Moments of the Singer Jamming to This Hit
Jamie Foxx’s Fave Song? Viral Moments of the Singer Jamming to This Hit
If you’ve been on TikTok, Instagram, or just an avid follower of Jamie Foxx, then you’ve probably heard this song a thousand times.
For the last few months, the 58-year-old R&B singer, actor and comedian has been seen dancing, rapping and jamming out to one particular song when he’s in a celebratory or good mood.
The song is Gang Gang by West Coast rapper Chef Boy. The song was released in February 2025 and features artists Hopout, YS, PhoPho8ight and Hitta J3.
Comments under the song’s YouTube video, which has over 16 million views, also have comments that jokingly mention they are “here because of Jamie Foxx.”
The viral hit propelled Chef Boy into the West Coast spotlight. He also performed the song at TDE’s 12th Annual Christmas Concert and it has since gone viral on social media platform TikTok.
Foxx has basically adopted Gang Gang as his own personal theme song, frequently sharing v ideos of himself dancing to the song. He even brought out Chef Boy to perform the song at his star-studded Halloween party concert in 2025.
Scroll to check out these other viral moments of Jamie Foxx vibing to this breakout hit.
Jamie Foxx's Fave Song? Viral Moments of the Singer Jamming to This Hit was originally published on hiphopnc.com