Hip-Hop’s Top Reunions: Who’s Spinning the Block?

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In the world of hip hop, “the end” is usually just the beginning of a remix. Today, April 14th is National Ex Spouse Day and while most folks are celebrating the peace of moving on, some of our favorite power couples are busy proving that “spinning the block” is a lifestyle and proof that sometime… it works.

From 20 year journeys to secret marriages, here’s the state of the union for hip hop’s most resilient couples.

Ashanti & Nelly: The Full Circle Moment

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If you need proof that some bonds are unbreakable, look no further than Ashanti and Nelly. After a decade-long hiatus following their 2013 split, the two officially reconciled in 2023. Not only did they secretly tie the knot on December 27, 2023, but they recently celebrated a major milestone. Last year, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Kareem. For these two, the “ex” title was just a twelve year commercial break.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs: The New Flame?

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The biggest shocker of the week comes from Cardi B. While her split from Offset has dominated headlines for years, all eyes are currently on her and NFL superstar Stefon Diggs. Despite rumors of a breakup in February, the pair were spotted just days ago on April 8, leaving a sold out afterparty at Throw Social in D.C. Diggs was seen supporting Cardi at her “Little Miss Drama” tour stop before they drove off together in his white Ferrari. Is this a reconciliation or just a high speed “situationship”?

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: The Paris Debut

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While they didn’t have a traditional marriage and divorce, Rih and Rocky spent years in the “just friends” and “ex-flings” category before becoming the industry’s ultimate blueprint. Now in 2026, they are deeper in their family era than ever. Their third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish, just made her public debut in Paris this week, rocking vintage Dior at only six months old.

T.I. & Tiny: The Forever Legends

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You can’t talk about reunions without the King and Queen of the South. Tiny famously filed for divorce back in 2016, but by 2017, she officially called it off. Fast forward to today, and they are still going strong. Just this month, they were seen celebrating their daughter Deyjah Harris joining Delta Sigma Theta at Clark Atlanta University.