Usher & Chris Brown Reveal Dates for joint tour

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The wait is officially over! Following last week’s viral motorcycle teaser that sent the internet into a frenzy, R&B kings Usher and Chris Breezy have officially pulled back the curtain on the specific dates for their 202 co-headlining stadium tour run.

Dubbed “The Raymond & Brown Tour” this 33 date North American trek is set to be the definitive musical event of the year, uniting two generations of chart topping dominance for the first time on a joint stage. It all starts Friday, June 26, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The duo will spend the summer and fall zig zagging across the U.S. and Canada, hitting legendary venues and multi night stands in major markets.