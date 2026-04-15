'TaMAGA' Turmoil — Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Threads, Gets Dragged & Deletes Account Same Day

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s brief stint on Threads should be talked about as a case study in how quickly public sentiment can shift online. After a TaMAGA saga, she joined the platform and swiftly left after public scrutiny.

The beloved actress — best known for her roles in Sister Sister and as a talk show host on The Real — joined the platform on April 13 with a simple introduction. Within hours, she was gone.

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According to AOL, Tamera made her debut with a friendly “I’m new here” post. But Threads is not exactly known for gentle welcomes. The platform — like Twitter — has developed a reputation for unfiltered commentary. Users wasted no time bringing up questions about her personal life, specifically her marriage to Adam Housley.

Instead of engaging with her as a nostalgic TV favorite, some users immediately pressed her on political issues. They brought up references to the Jan. 6 United States Capitol attack. Others coined the nickname “TaMAGA,” suggesting perceived political leanings tied to her husband’s public statements. The tone escalated quickly, with comments ranging from pointed questions to outright dismissals of her presence on the app.