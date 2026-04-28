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Megan Thee Stallion Exits Broadway: The Sudden Departure

Health scares and heartbreaks: Why Meg is leaving Moulin Rouge early.

Published on April 28, 2026

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Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

On Monday, Megan Thee Stallion surprised fans by announcing her early departure from her history making Broadway run in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Meg was originally scheduled to perform as the nightclub impresario Harold Zidler through May 17, but the rapper confirmed on IG that her final performance will be this Friday at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Her exit comes after a brief but eventful eight week engagement that saw her become the first female identifying performer to play the role of Zidler in any production of the show worldwide. Her stint on Broadway has not been without personal and physical challenges.

Health Concerns: On March 31, shortly after her debut, Megan was hospitalized for extreme exhaustion and dehydration after falling ill during a performance. She later called the incident a “wake-up call” for pushing herself past her limits.

Personal Life: The announcement follows a highly publicized and emotional breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson. Just days before announcing her exit, Megan became visible upset on stage during a curtain call, receiving a standing ovation from the audience after she posted social media messages regarding the split.

Professional Impact: Despite the early end, Megan’s stint was a commercial success, often incorporating snippets of her hits like “Savage” and “WAP” into the show’s final bows.

Check out Meg’s statement and post below:

The production of Moulin Rouge! itself is currently in its final months and is scheduled to close permanently on July 26, 2026. A replacement for the role of Zidler for the remaining dates in May has not yet been named.

We’re rooting for Megan. Shake it off and get back in the saddle.

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