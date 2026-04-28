Sukihana Opens Up About Pregnancy, Career, and Pan-Africanism

Sukihana prioritizes her children over her career, trusting in a higher plan.

As a Pan-African woman, Sukihana fights for her ancestors and rejects cultural appropriation.

Sukihana empowers Black women by rejecting unrealistic beauty expectations and embracing her authentic self.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sukihana recently dropped by “Posted on the Corner” to chop it up with DJ Misses and Incognito, and she held absolutely nothing back. The reality star and rapper revealed she is expecting a baby girl, giving fans an intimate look into her journey. Embracing this new chapter with her signature humor, she joked about being “Suki with the good fertile coochie.” Unlike her very first pregnancy at age 17, she brings wisdom and grounded peace to this experience. She even launched a separate Instagram account to document her path to motherhood, inviting the community to share in her joy.



✕

Balancing Career and Family

When it comes to balancing a booming career and a growing family, Sukihana has her priorities locked in. She made it clear that her children will always come first. “Money ain’t coming before no baby that come out this cat, period,” she stated boldly. She trusts the timing of her life, noting that even when a pregnancy interrupts major deals, it aligns with a higher plan. For her, choosing her baby over the industry hustle is a simple decision.

READ MORE STORIES

Identifying as a Pan-African Woman

The conversation took a powerful cultural turn when Sukihana discussed her identity as a Pan-African woman. She passionately declared, “I’ll fight for my ancestors,” showing a fierce commitment to her heritage and community. She called out the culture vultures who extract Black art, pointing out how outsiders often “want our rhythm, don’t want our blues.” She also stood firm on the use of the n-word, emphasizing that non-Black individuals have no business using it because it actively harms our people.

TRENDING STORY: Rapper Sukihana Announces Her Pregnancy, Celebrates ‘Softest Season’ Of Her Life While Expecting Fourth Child

TRENDING STORY: Bump Watch 2026: All The Celeb Moms-To-Be We’re Celebrating Right Now

Baddies

Love Power 107.5? Get more! Join the Power 107.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Reflecting on her time on the hit reality show Baddies, Sukihana kept her stories completely authentic. She recounted a wild altercation on set where she fought unarmed while her opponent had a weapon. Despite the heavy drama that comes with reality television, she gave major props to her current platform. She stated that Zeus Network treats her better than most networks she has ever worked with, cementing her loyalty and hinting at a strong future there.

Toxic Beauty Standards and Colorism

Sukihana also tackled the toxic beauty standards and colorism that continue to plague the entertainment business. “They want you to be perfect,” she explained, expressing a strong desire to completely erase those unrealistic expectations. She specifically called out colorism as a massive barrier in the industry. By showing up as her raw, unfiltered self, she empowers other Black women to reject narrow boxes and celebrate their true diversity.

Looking ahead, the multi-talented star is making major boss moves. Fans can expect a brand-new album to drop soon, along with a fresh television show featuring Bobby. Beyond music and reality TV, Sukihana continues to expand her creative footprint. She currently writes her own comedy skits and has set her sights on film directing. With her unapologetic energy, she proves you can build a massive empire while staying true to your roots.

Sukihana Opens Up About Pregnancy, Career, and Pan-Africanism was originally published on blackamericaweb.com