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Man Arrested After Shooting Outside Chris Brown's Home

Man Arrested After Alleged Shooting Outside Chris Brown's Home

An alleged shooting outside of Chris Brown's home in Los Angles has lead to the arrest of area man Markeith Cungious.

Published on May 4, 2026

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An alleged shooting outside of Chris Brown’s Los Angeles home in the Tarzana neighborhood has led to the arrest of a local man. According to reports, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Markeith Cungious, but curiously, Chris Brown says the incident didn’t happen.

In a report from TMZ, it was shared that the alleged shooting incident took place on Friday (May 1). Authorities were alerted to Chris Brown’s Tarzana home in the afternoon hours and came upon Markeith Cungious, 35, who was arrested by LAPD officers on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, as reported by USA Today.

Both outlets noted that there was a woman on the scene as well, who was reportedly a victim of the shooting and called the police to the scene. Apparently, the two were in a heated dispute, and Cungious allegedly fired a CO2-style handgun at the woman’s vehicle.

As spotted in a TMZ update, Chris Brown said that he was home at the time of the incident and didn’t hear any commotion, adding in a closing statment to the outside world that his name should not be attached to the shooting.

Cungious is being held at a jail in Van Nuys on $50,000 bail.

Photo: Getty

Man Arrested After Alleged Shooting Outside Chris Brown's Home was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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