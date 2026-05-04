Xscape Is Returning Home For Mother's Day Celebration

Source: Reach Media / other

Xscape Opens Up About Legacy and Life Today

Xscape brought real heart and history to The Morning Hustle in a lively sit-down with digital producer JEREMIAHLIKETHEBIBLE. Tiny and Tamika spoke with pride about the group’s staying power, reminding fans that even after three decades, their music still fills venues and connects across generations. Their message was clear: the love from fans has kept Xscape strong, relevant, and still in demand.

One of the interview’s standout moments came when the group reflected on meeting Michael Jackson. The memory was shared as both surreal and deeply personal, with Jackson described as warm, kind, and gracious. The story added another layer to Xscape’s journey, showing how close their path came to music royalty and how those moments still mean something years later.



✕

The conversation also turned fun when the group discussed what an Xscape biopic could include. From early style choices to memorable auditions and industry criticism, Tiny and Tamika painted a picture of the hustle, growth, and personality that shaped the group’s rise. It was a reminder that their story holds plenty of highlights, humor, and cultural impact worthy of the screen.

Motherhood was another key theme. Both women spoke openly about balancing family with a music career and how being mothers changed their perspective over time. They also reflected on advice from their own mothers, especially lessons about wisdom, timing, and responsibility. That honesty gave the interview a grounded feel that many listeners will relate to.

The group also promoted their upcoming Mother’s Day show, The Love Affair, set for May 10. They promised a night full of classic hits and love for every kind of mother figure. Tiny and Tamika made it clear the celebration will still bring the energy, emotion, and vocals fans expect from Xscape.

RELATED STORIES:

UNCENSORED: Tiny Harris Talks Xscape, Meeting T.I. & Their Marriage–’The Love Is Stronger Than Ever’

Kandi Koated Konfirmation! A Look Inside Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker’s Prenup After Divorce Announcement

The Aaliyah Songs That Changed R&B Forever

Xscape Is Returning Home For Mother's Day Celebration was originally published on themorninghustle.com