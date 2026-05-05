Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 5, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Sybil Wilkes has long been a trusted voice for Black audiences seeking clear, useful news that speaks to both daily life and the bigger picture. In her “What We Need to Know” segment, she delivers concise updates that blend politics, culture, and practical advice in a way that feels relevant and grounded. Her latest roundup does just that, touching on key elections in the Midwest, the meaning of Cinco de Mayo, and smart tax strategies for business owners. Each topic offers a reminder that staying informed is not just about headlines. It is about understanding how those headlines connect to our communities, our values, and our future. ✕ Voting Day: Spotlight on Indiana and Ohio Elections The first major update centers on voting day in Indiana and Ohio, where state races are drawing sharp political interest. In Ohio, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, now backed by Donald Trump, is favored in the Republican gubernatorial primary. At the same time, incumbent John Husted is running unopposed for the Senate seat once held by Vice President J.D. Vance. In Indiana, state-level contests are attracting unusual national attention and major financial backing. Conservative dark money groups are reportedly targeting Republican incumbents who resisted newly drawn voting maps. For Black voters, these races matter because state leadership shapes election access, district lines, and public policy in ways that can affect representation for years to come.

Celebrating Resilience: Cinco de Mayo’s Meaning in the Black Community Today we highlight the cultural energy surrounding Cinco de Mayo and the way many Black Americans are embracing the celebration. Too often, the holiday is mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, but it actually marks the Mexican army’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla. That history of overcoming the odds resonates deeply. For many in the Black community, Cinco de Mayo is more than a festive gathering. It is a moment to honor resilience, shared struggle, and cross-cultural connection. The celebration reflects how communities of color often find common ground through history, joy, and solidarity, turning public festivities into meaningful expressions of unity.