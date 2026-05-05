Beyoncé’s Met Gala Look Was Rooted in Her Black, Creole Heritage and Feminism

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Getty

Beyoncé ended her ten-year-long hiatus from The Met Gala by co-chairing the 2026 event with the theme of “Fashion is Art”. The Met described the 2026 theme and exhibition as focusing on the “dressed body” and an organized emphasis around inclusivity of all body types, such as: the “naked body”, the “classical body”, the “pregnant body” and, the “aging body”. Beyonce was joined by other co-chairs Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

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Beyoncé had the world wondering what she would wear for her long-awaited return to the biggest night in fashion. And it should be of no surprise that Beyoncé’s entire look was rooted in her black and Creole heritage in feminism. Her mother, Tina Knowles, is Creole, and her family came from Louisiana. Beyoncé has always paid homage to her heritage through her art and works over the years. And as we took a deep dive into her 2026 Met look and peeled back the layers, her look screamed of black and Creole pride and feminism.

The Designer

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The look was designed by her longtime friend Olivier Rousteing, formerly the creative director of Balmain. Rousteing is of Ethiopian and Somali descent but grew up in France after being adopted. Rousteing has designed many looks for Beyonce over the years, including several of her tours, but notably her colorful Beychella look from her 2018 Coachella headlining performance, when she made her triumphant return from maternity leave. So it was befitting that Beyoncé chose Rousteing to design her look to return to the Met.

The look depicted a skeleton of a body in crystals placed throughout a long, sheer flesh-colored gown. Rousteing shared on Instagram that the look took two months to construct, along with gratitude for the opportunity.

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