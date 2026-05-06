While the rest of Hollywood was climbing the Met steps in custom gowns and posing for cameras, Jenifer Lewis and Taraji P. Henson were calling out celebs in attendance at the annual affair.

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The 2026 Met Gala may have delivered some of the most stunning looks of the year, but the conversation that happened off the carpet is the one that has people truly divided.

The issue centers on Jeff Bezos, who served as an honorary co-chair and sponsor of this year’s gala alongside his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

For many working-class viewers, the contrast was hard to ignore; Hollywood’s biggest night was backed by one of the world’s richest men, as everyday Americans face job losses and cuts to essential social programs.

Taraji was first to pull up with a strong opinion ahead of the Met Museum’s fundraiser.

As Variety reported, Henson commented on influencer Meredith Lynch’s Instagram post questioning why some in Hollywood were still planning to attend.

”I am so confused by some ppl that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!”

She did not stop there.

On her Instagram Story, Henson reshared a post slamming Bezos for owning a $500 million superyacht while workers in Amazon warehouses face precarious conditions, low wages and high injury rates. She captioned her Instagram story simply, “Enjoy the MET.”

Then Jenifer stepped into the room and turned the piano into a full courtroom.

As The Grio reported, the 67-year-old actor took to Instagram to deliver her full assessment.

“Okay, so I hadn’t seen any of it,” she began. “I had been running around all day, and my girlfriend called and said, ‘Jenifer, they showed up anyway.’”

She then sat at her piano and kept going.

“They cut nearly 30,000 jobs and gutted The Washington Post. They showed up anyway? Postering and posing, hoping to be the most. They cut $1 billion in funding for children’s nutrition. And there they all were, vying for the next position. We’re at war, and so many people are dying.”

She continued, asking, “How much fame do we need, y’all? How much more fame?”

The comments on her post were equally heated. Followers piled in with responses, “And she knows that the folks she’s talking about know THEY ARE THE FOLKS she’s TALKING about,” while others pointed out that “300,000 Black women lost their jobs” and called the attendance “a slap in the face, knowing that the average citizen is in protest.”

Despite the very vocal outrage, the controversial sponsorship did not stop some of Hollywood’s biggest names from attending, including Bad Bunny, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, Margot Robbie, Colman Domingo, and Beyoncé, who co-chaired this year’s event alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Nobody is saying the looks weren’t giving; they were. But Jenifer Lewis and Taraji want you to feel something beyond the aesthetics. Based on the comments, people heard them loud and clear.

Jenifer Lewis, Taraji P. Henson Criticize Celebrity Attendance At Jeff Bezos-Backed Met Gala—’How Much Fame Do We Need, Y’all?’ was originally published on bossip.com