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7 Black Actresses Who Played Nurses on TV and in Movies

Whether they made us laugh, cry, or stress during intense hospital scenes, these actresses helped showcase the compassion, pressure, and dedication that comes with being a nurse.

Published on May 6, 2026

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  • Diverse Black actresses brought nurses to life, showcasing the heart and challenges of the profession.
  • Roles ranged from hospital chiefs to long-term care workers, demonstrating the breadth of nursing.
  • These performances honored the real-life nurses who tirelessly serve their communities.
PaleyFest LA 2023 - "Grey's Anatomy"
Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

7 Black Actresses Who Played Nurses on TV and in Movies

In honor of National Nurses Day, we are spotlighting Black actresses who brought memorable nurse characters to life on television and in film.

Whether they made us laugh, cry, or stress during intense hospital scenes, these actresses helped showcase the compassion, pressure, and dedication that comes with being a nurse.

RELATED: Top Black Actresses That Played Witches and Vampires

RELATED: Largest Healthcare Fraud Leads to Charges

RELATED: The Cost Of Treating Black Men’s Health Like A Joke

Here are 10 Black actresses who played nurses on screen.

1. Jada Pinkett Smith – Hawthorne

Jada Pinkett Smith starred as Christina Hawthorne in Hawthorne, serving as the Chief Nursing Officer at Richmond Trinity Hospital. The show focused heavily on nurses and their day to day lives, making it one of the few medical dramas centered around nursing.

2. Niecy Nash – Getting On

Niecy Nash played Nurse Didi Ortley in HBO’s Getting On. Her role balanced humor and heart while navigating the challenges of working in a long term care facility.

3. Taraji P. Henson – The Good Doctor

Taraji P. Henson appeared in The Good Doctor during a hospital centered storyline, adding to the show’s emotional and medical drama elements.

4. Chandra Wilson – Grey’s Anatomy

Chandra Wilson became a fan favorite as Miranda Bailey in Grey’s Anatomy. While Bailey eventually became a surgeon and Chief of Surgery, many fans still associate her nurturing leadership and patient care approach with the heart of the hospital.

5. Octavia Spencer – Seven Pounds

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer portrayed a nurse in Seven Pounds, contributing to the emotional hospital scenes featured throughout the film.

6. Tichina Arnold – The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Tichina Arnold has portrayed healthcare workers and nurse related characters across television and film appearances throughout her career.

7. S. Epatha Merkerson – Chicago Med

S. Epatha Merkerson portrayed Sharon Goodwin in Chicago Med. While her role was administrative, she became one of the key healthcare figures helping oversee the hospital and support medical staff throughout the series.

From late night emergency rooms to emotional patient storylines, these actresses helped bring the world of nursing to life on screen while highlighting the compassion, leadership, and resilience nurses show every day.

This National Nurses Day, we want to thank the real nurses across Indiana and beyond who continue to care for their communities, often without enough recognition. Today is for you.

RELATED: Top Black Actresses That Played Witches and Vampires

RELATED: Largest Healthcare Fraud Leads to Charges

RELATED: The Cost Of Treating Black Men’s Health Like A Joke

7 Black Actresses Who Played Nurses on TV and in Movies was originally published on wtlcfm.com

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