‘Scream’ Star Matthew Lillard Set To Join Upcoming ‘Superman’ Sequel

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Fresh off an “unexpected” return in Scream 7 and a surprising inclusion into the MCU via Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Matthew Lillard (Stu from Scream 1) is continuing to make his surprising Hollywood comeback. He’s just been cast in yet another big-time comic book film.

According to Variety, Lillard will be taking his talents from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe as he’s just been recruited to join the highly anticipated Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. While the jury is still out on how well Gunn’s vision will turn out on the silver screen as his version of the DC Universe continues to unfold (Supergirl looks low-key suspect), comic book fans really enjoyed Gunn’s 2025 Superman. With word that the sequel would feature Braniac as the main villain, fans are getting their hopes high as the film continues to take shape.

Per Variety:

It’s unclear who Lillard will be playing in the film, per Deadline, which first reported the news. What is known is that Lillard will appear alongside David Corenswet, who is starring as the one and only Man of Steel.

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“Man of Tomorrow” picks up after the events of “Superman” as the titular hero is forced to team up with his nemesis Lex Luther (Nicholas Hoult) to defeat an even bigger threat: the super-intelligent antagonist Brainiac (Lars Eidinger). Also on the call sheet: Adria Arjona as the alien queen Maxima, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart/Green Lantern.

The news comes days after rumors spread that Eva De Dominici was cast to take on the role of Wonder Woman as James Gunn continues to fill out his future Justice League superhero squad. As for who’ll play Batman, that’s still up in the air as fans are hoping that Robert Pattinson’s iteration of the Dark Knight finds his way to Metropolis at some point in the future.

Who do you think Stu will end up playing in Superman: Man of Tomorrow? Just a random character or someone from comic book lore? Let us know in the comments section below.

‘Scream’ Star Matthew Lillard Set To Join Upcoming ‘Superman’ Sequel was originally published on hiphopwired.com