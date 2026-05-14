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Cardi B Breaks Silence After Viral Diggs Argument

Cardi B reacts after viral public argument with Stefon Diggs.

Published on May 13, 2026

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Cardi B hopped on her social media to address the internet frenzy after she and NFL star Stefon Diggs were spotted appearing to argue outside a Maryland coffee shop just days after. sparking reconciliation rumors around Mother’s Day.

Viral footage showed the couple in an animated public exchange following their recent Mother’s Day reunion where they were seen showing some PDA at Diggs’ Foundation event.

Cardi B seemingly responded on X with a humorous tweet implying the tense moment was fueled more by hunger and frustration than serious relationship drama.

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