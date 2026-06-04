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50 Cent Blasts Ex Daphne Joy Over Leaked Diddy Tape

50 Cent double's down and slams ex Daphne Joy after graphic Diddy video leaks

Published on June 4, 2026

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3rd Annual Gotham Television Awards
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The long running feud between 50 Cent and Diddy hit a new peak after the online leak of a really eye opening “Freak-Off” video featuring Diddy and 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy.

Daphne released a painful statement explaining she was a victim of extortion and revenge porn from a relationship where she was “not in her right mind”.

50 Cent offered zero sympathy. He hopped on IG and blasted Joy, saying she’s “not a victim” and expressing outrage over how the viral footage would affect their 13 year old son Sire in the eighth grade.

He’s now doubling down days later on his brutal critique during a New York film screening, telling an audience he hasn’t been intimate with Joy in 12 years and indifferently stating she could be “out back with a dog for all I care.

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50 cent bad boy Bad Boy Records Diddy DJ Nailz G-Unit Nailz P Diddy Sean "Diddy" Combs Trending

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