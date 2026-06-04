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Drake Fans: Joe Budden Podcast Caping For JAŸ-Z Over Drake

Fans Accuse The Joe Budden Podcast Of Caping For JAŸ-Z Over Drake

The issue for Drake fans is how they seemingly excused pedophilia claims made against JAŸ-Z instead of his Canadian counterpart.

Published on June 4, 2026

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JAŸ-Z and Drake fans have been divided since the weekend after the Brooklyn mogul delivered a blistering freestyle at the Roots Picnic. Now, fans of Drake are calling out The Joe Budden Podcast for allegedly picking a side in the feud, taking note of the unverified pedophilia claims and other factors.

The critique that the cast of Joe Budden’s podcast is facing stems from a clip made by Akademiks TV of the hosts discussing Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s feud, in particular, “Not Like Us” and the “certified pedophile” line. In the clip, the cast seems to approve of the jab, despite not having any verification of the accusation.

Fast forward to episode 934 of The Joe Budden Podcast, the cast took note of JAŸ-Z’s Roots Picnic freestyle and the claims that Hov shot down regarding being connected to the controversial financier, Jeffrey Epstein, who was beset with various accounts of being involved in a pedophilia ring.

In essence, some feel like Budden and his co-hosts are flip-flopping on Drake by not defending the claims made against him and instead giving the rapper born Shawn Carter the benefit of the doubt. As it stands, some members of the cast, including Ice and Dr. Marc Lamont Hill, have responded to the picking sides claim while offering their explanations of their reactions.

We’ve got reactions from the cast and fans online from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

Fans Accuse The Joe Budden Podcast Of Caping For JAŸ-Z Over Drake was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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