Listen Live
Close
DJ Nailz

Multiple shot at Toledo Festival

At least 8 injured in a shooting at an Ohio festival. Suspect at large.

Published on June 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Aerial Toledo Downtown Skyline with Courthouse and River Views
Source: Nicholas Klein / Getty

Multiple people were shot on Saturday near Toledo’s historic Old West End festival. The shots sent festival goal were scrambling for cover and forcing multiple victims to be hospitalized. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire during the LIVE music performance and 1 attended with medical training noted seeing at least five wounded individual spread across the area. Warning the video below may seem graphic to some.

An active police search is currently underway for the suspects, though authorities have not yet released the exact number of victims or a potential motive. Reacting to the tragedy, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed deep concern, emphasizing that summer festivals should be safe spaces for families rather than scenes of violence.

Related Tags

ohio Trending

More from Power 107.5
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
POWER Daddy Daughter Day Party
Family & Parenting  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

POWER 107.5’s Daddy Daughter Day Party

Entertainment  |  Written By: Chase Iseghohi

Bryson Tiller “The Neo Trapsoul Tour” Setlist

6 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Trending on the Timeline: Kevin Hart’s Netflix Roast Sparks Buzz Over Katt Williams Surprise

19:24
Music  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

The Dream Reflects on Hits, Heartbreak, and Love Hate 2

Entertainment  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

9th Annual SUMMER614 Announces 2026 Lineup

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close