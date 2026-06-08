Lauryn Hill to receive BET’s first Living Legend Icon Award

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The Legend herself! Lauryn Hill will be honored at the 2026 BET Awards by receiving the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award.

People Magazine, dropped the news that the new award “honors the pioneers who mastered their craft and never let go of the culture. Only a distinct that belongs to the artists and creators whose body of work has remained essential not because the culture held on to them, but because they never stopped holding on to it.”This distinction belongs to the artists and creators whose body of work has remained essential not because the culture held on to them, but because they never stopped holding on to it.” Connie Orlando, the EVP of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy for BET said in a statement.

Lauryn Hill came to fame in the 90’s as a member of the hip hop group “The Fufgees” with records like Killing Me Softly, Fu-Gee-la, Ready of Not and more. She also graced our screens in Sister Act II.

The BET Awards will air live on June 28th and hosted by comedian Druski.