Backstage Baby! Rihanna Gives Fans A Rare Glimpse At Beautiful Baby Rocki During Her EE72 Cover Shoot

Rocki, Rihanna's daughter, appears in rare public footage from EE72 photoshoot, playfully interacting with her mother.

Rocki has already graced magazine covers and accompanied Rihanna on high-profile fashion projects despite her young age.

Rihanna and EE72's creative director Enninful reflect on their longstanding creative partnership and personal bond.

While Rihanna is the star of EE72’s summer cover, she had some adorable company behind the scenes that totally stole the show.

Source: NDZ/Star Max / Getty

Just a few weeks after appearing alongside her daughter Rocki on the cover of W magazine’s Pop Issue, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans another glimpse of her youngest child during her latest photoshoot. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by both Rihanna and EE72 creative director Edward Enninful, the 9 month old can be seen spending time on set with her mother, including one sweet moment where she reaches for and plays with Rih’s necklace.

This video is one of the rare public appearances of Rocki this summer as she approaches her first birthday in September. The little girl, whose full name is Rocki Irish Mayers, is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s third child and first daughter. The couple also share sons RZA, 4, and Riot, 2. Rocki first captured public attention earlier this year when she made her magazine debut alongside her mother on the cover of W, all dressed up in a custom Dior Haute Couture look created especially for the shoot.

Since her arrival in September 2025, Rocki has quickly become a favorite among fans. Rihanna proudly introduced her daughter to the world through the W cover, joking on Instagram that baby Rocki “served sumn serious” and even “shut her mama dowwwnn” during her first professional photoshoot.

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For EE72, however, the focus remained on Rihanna’s enduring influence in fashion, music, and culture as a whole. Enninful, who has alongside with the Fenty founder for years, reflected on their longstanding friendship and creative partnership in an essay accompanying the cover story.

“I’ve been lucky enough to witness so many chapters of Rihanna’s life and career,” he wrote. “From those early days to where she is now, what has always amazed me is her instinct. She sees things before everyone else does. She trusts herself. She takes risks. And no matter how much the world changes around her, she remains completely authentic to who she is.”

Enninful also spoke warmly about the personal bond they have developed over the years.

“Rihanna has occupied a very special place in my life for many years,” he wrote. “I’ve often described her as royalty, but she’s also my baby sister. I even named my Boston Terrier, Riri, after her. My Riri (my Boston) is also a bad gal. But what I value most about our relationship is that, after all this time, we’re still able to surprise each other creatively. We’re both endlessly curious. We’re both always looking forward. Neither of us is interested in repeating what we’ve done before. We’re always asking ourselves: what’s next? We’re both Pisces, after all.”

The latest appearance continues what has been a milestone year for Rocki. At less than a year old, she has already landed a major magazine cover and accompanied her mother on multiple high-profile fashion projects. While Rihanna has historically been protective of her children’s privacy, she has occasionally shared glimpses of family life, allowing fans to see special moments as her family grows.

Backstage Baby! Rihanna Gives Fans A Rare Glimpse At Beautiful Baby Rocki During Her EE72 Cover Shoot was originally published on bossip.com