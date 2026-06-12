Dear Summer Festival 2026 Kicks Off Juneteenth Weekend

Dear Summer Festival, the annual party with a purpose, will make its 2026 debut in New York City on Juneteenth Weekend. In addition to returning to Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Houston, Dear Summer Festival has added a new city, Miami, to its lineup.

Created by a group of friends who all attended HBCUs, Dear Summer Festival’s aims are far loftier than the party vibes they provide. While the emphasis of an extended kickback is clear for the organizers, their aims in promoting the power of gathering in shared spaces go far beyond the fun that’s sure to be had.

“Dear Summer Festival was created to capture a feeling that many of us grew up with—the energy of a summer cookout, a family reunion, a homecoming, or a block party where everyone feels connected. As we’ve expanded to new cities, our goal has remained the same: to create a space where people can celebrate culture, community, music, and shared experiences in an authentic way. We’re proud to see Dear Summer evolve into a tradition that brings thousands of people together each year,” the organizers shared in a statement.

Source: Dear Summer Festival / DSF

While the festival’s humble beginnings started as a backyard barbecue, what the Dear Summer team has achieved since launching the festival has led to exponential growth.

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“What started as a backyard gathering among friends has grown into a multi-city festival because people are looking for experiences that feel genuine and culturally rooted. Dear Summer Festival reflects the power of Black entrepreneurship, HBCU culture, and community-building. As we launch in Miami and continue expanding nationally, we’re excited to create spaces that celebrate who we are while bringing people together through music, food, and culture,” the team added.

Source: Dear Summer Festival / DSF

Perhaps the crowning reason behind the festival is the organizers’ desire to give back to the communities that helped form them. With their HBCU pride intact and the focus on paving the way for the future, the organizers are using proceeds to assist organizations that support their overall mission.

“While Dear Summer Festival is known for creating unforgettable experiences, our mission has always extended beyond the festival grounds. Through partnerships with organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Big Brothers Big Sisters, we’ve worked to support mentorship and create opportunities for young men of color. Giving back, investing in the next generation, and creating pathways for future leaders are values that have been part of our DNA from the beginning. We believe our responsibility is not only to create spaces where our community can celebrate, but also to help build a stronger future for it,” the team concluded.

Source: Dear Summer Festival / DSF

Last year at the Roots Picnic, we had the pleasure of meeting the team behind the festival, with all remaining true to the vision and groundwork that they’ve led with since the start.

Below, please find the dates for the Dear Summer Festival 2026, including the corresponding cities, with Miami being the latest city added to the stops. Keep scrolling to access the website to purchase tickets and learn more.

New York — June 20 (with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Mavado)

Atlanta — July 11

Miami — August 1

Washington, D.C. — August 22

Houston — September 19

Please visit their webpage here.

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Photo: Dear Summer Festival

Dear Summer Festival 2026 Kicks Off Juneteenth Weekend was originally published on hiphopwired.com